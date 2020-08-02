J-K extends COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till Aug 5

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2(ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till August 5, an order stated.

The earlier order had stated that lockdown would continue till July 31.

The government noted that in the light of escalating COVID-19 cases across the country, it was safest to extend lockdown restrictions till August 5.

The Union Territory on Saturday, recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases to 20,972, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

