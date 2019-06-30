J-K: Fire breaks out in Rajouri's Sunderbani range

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Fire broke out on Friday in the forests of Sunderbani range of Nowshera sub-division in Rajouri district here.

"Fire incidents have occurred in the last 2-3 days in Sunderbani range because temperatures have increased here. We are hopeful that there would be rain which will control the fire. Our staff is working to control the fire," Divisional Forest Officer, Nowshera Suresh Manda told ANI.

The forest department with help from the locals has been able to extinguish the fire to some extent.

A local resident, Ameen said, "Whenever there is fire, forest officials inform us. We help them to control fire. The fire broke out on June 28."

"Fifteen of us are helping the forest department to control fire," another local resident said. (ANI)

