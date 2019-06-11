Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in some bushes in Sangoor village of Udhampur district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The bushes where the fire took place is near a residential area.
Fire tenders were present at the spot and fighting operations to douse the blaze is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Fire breaks out in some bushes in Udhampur
ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:28 IST
Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in some bushes in Sangoor village of Udhampur district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.