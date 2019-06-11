J-K: Fire breaks out in some bushes in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in some bushes in Sangoor village of Udhampur district in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The bushes where the fire took place is near a residential area.

Fire tenders were present at the spot and fighting operations to douse the blaze is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

