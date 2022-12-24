J-K first to launch online audit application for its line departments

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday launched the online application for conducting a statutory audit of accounts of its line departments.

Chief Secretary commended the local Audit department for developing this facility. He observed that it will make the process easy and more focused. He advised the department to keep a balance between post-audit and concurrent audit of accounts.

The chief secretary remarked that the system should be made more reliable and productive in terms of outcome. He asked them to forward the new audit manual which includes e-audit to all the offices so that they are aware of the new systems.

The chief secretary also asked them to link the same with the e-office so that officers have an insight into the relevant reports and pending audit paras. He maintained that this mechanism should ensure that the audit is more thorough and comprehensive even if the auditors do not visit the auditees physically. He told them to make it both efficient in terms of audit quality and time management.

It was given out that it is an integrated single platform tool for access to the Financial Information of government departments that even provides access to and use of data from BEAMS/PaySyS as an additional tool.



It was further revealed that this web-based audit gives intelligible insights at all stages in an amenable and analytical manner. It aids in seamlessly mapping both Auditor and Auditee besides managing audit teams and defining audit schedules.

Moreover, it generates audit reports as per configurable report templates available in PDF that can be shared with users through email. Email-based alerts on regular update(s) are also sent to auditees for their information and necessary compliance, as was informed on the occasion.

The online audit Platform facilitates audit as per the defined process.

The software also acts as a repository of records related to audit and is a good financial audit tool that considerably improves transparency and accountability, the meeting was informed. All communications relating to audit shall be made through this system which shall bring in much-needed accountability.

Pertinent to mention here that earlier during 2019-20 Government of India had launched an online audit used primarily to carry out financial audit of accounts at all three levels of Panchayats viz District, Block and Village Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Line department by Auditors and Jammu and Kashmir is the first among States/UTs to launch the same to audit its financial accounts of all the line departments. (ANI)

