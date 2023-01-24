J-K: Five 'brainwashed' juveniles counselled, handed over to parents

Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 24 (ANI): Five juveniles brainwashed by their Pakistani handlers to join terror groups, were counselled and handed over to their parents, SSP Baramulla informed on Tuesday.



SSP Baramulla A Ashok Nagpure told ANI that the five minors were brainwashed and radicalised through social media and the authorities rescued them from getting involved with the terror groups.

"Five juveniles, who were being brainwashed by their Pakistani handlers through social media to join terror groups, were identified. With help of their parents, we counselled and rescued them from getting involved with terror groups. They were handed over to their parents," SSP Baramulla said. (ANI)

