J-K: Five including two active terrorists chargesheeted for terror offences

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Chargesheet has been filed against five persons including two active terrorists by Kulgam Police before the competent court for terror offences.

Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet: "#Police in #Kulgam charge sheeted 05 accused persons including 02 #active #terrorists before the competent #court for #terror #offences in Case FIR No 14/2019 of PS #Devsar @JmuKmrPolice."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

