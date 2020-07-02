J-K: Floral tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in Sopore terror attack

Humhama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, along with police officers and security forces, on Thursday, paid floral tributes to a CRPF jawan who lost his life in the terror attack in Sopore.

Wreaths were was laid to honour the braveheart.

According to CRPF ADG Zulfikar Hassan, the CRPF had gone for patrolling duty in Sopore when terrorists started to fire from a nearby mosque.

"The CRPF retaliated and the brave jawan lost his life in the crossfire. His role was very important and we are deeply saddened by his demise," Hassan told ANI.

A CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party on Wednesday. Two of the injured CRPF jawans are known to be in critical condition. (ANI)

