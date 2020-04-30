J-K: Flu clinic set-up in Ganderbal amid COVID-19

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Amid coronavirus spread, health authorities here have set-up a clinic at a district hospital in Ganderbal for people having flu-like symptoms.

While speaking to ANI on the same, Shafqat Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner said that the locals will be screened for the COVID-19 related symptoms in the clinic.

"It is a free clinic which began yesterday. People are screened here for coronavirus related symptoms," he said.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 23,651 active cases while 8,324 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

