J-K: Four Army soldiers killed in two separate incidents in Tangdhar, Gurez

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Four Army soldiers lost their lives in two separate incidents in Tangdhar and Gurez sector on Tuesday.

While an avalanche hit a post in Tangdhar Sector, an Army patrol was caught in a blizzard in Gurez Sector on December 3.

Despite the best efforts of rescue teams, three Army personnel in Tangdhar Sector and one in Gurez Sector lost their lives.

Earlier, on November 30, two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche.

On November 18, six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier. (ANI)

