J-K: Four members of family found dead due to asphyxiation in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): Four members of a family including three women were found dead inside their home in the remote village of Sandrot under the Balihote Panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban on Saturday morning.

35-year-old Monika Devi was found in critical condition, she died on her way to the District Hospital, Ramban.

According to Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohita Sharma, the family is suspected of having died of asphyxiation and having been lying inside the house for the past two days.

The deceased have been identified as Chain Singh (60), his wife Shankri Devi (55), and their daughters Sandesha Devi (30) and Monika Devi (35).



According to the local Sarpanch, Anjna Devi, the incident came to light when the brother of the deceased Chain Singh could not contact him for the past two days. Hence, Rashpal Singh, the brother asked the panch of the village to go and inquire about the whereabouts.

Panch, Jagir Singh saw the bodies lying on beds inside the room from a window crevice.

According to Tehsildar Ramban Rafiq Ahmed, some cows, goats and sheep have also died inside the house.

SSP, Mohita Sharma said that financial assistance would be provided to the kin with the help of the Red Cross Society.

The bodies were brought to the Ramban District Hospital, Ramban for post-mortem. (ANI)

