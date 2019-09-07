Representative image
J-K: Four persons, including baby girl injured in firing by terrorists

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 10:29 IST

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Four persons including a baby girl were injured after getting shot at by terrorists in Dangerpora area of Sopore district on Saturday morning, Kashmir Zone Police said.
The injured girl has been identified as Usma Jan.
All the injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical aid and are said to be stable at the moment, it added.
Terming it a 'merciless act of terrorism', Jammu and Kashmir police said that a team has reached the place of attack and a probe has been initiated.
Further details are underway. (ANI)

