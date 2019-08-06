J-K free from shackles of vested interest groups, better tomorrow awaits: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the passage of key bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that the move will bring a better tomorrow for people of the Valley, who, he said, will now be free from the shackles of 'vested interest groups'.
Reaching out to the nation through tweets in five languages, including English, Hindi, and Urdu, to name a few, the Prime Minister, after the passage of the resolution revoking Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha said a "new dawn" awaits the people of the state.
"I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people's empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!" he tweeted.
Outlining the renewed unity of India after scrapping of Article 370, Modi wrote, "Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!"
He also stated that the Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment.
"These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve," the Prime Minister wrote.
The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to "specially congratulate" the people of Ladakh on the formation of a new Union Territory, saying "Special congratulations to the people of Ladakh! It is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled. This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities".
On the occasion, Modi recalled the association of former key leaders of India who had made great contributions in past in connection with the bills passed.
"The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India's unity, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose views are well known and Dr. SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India's unity and integrity", he wrote on Twitter.
Highlighting the unity of lawmakers on the issue, he added, "In Parliament, political parties rose to the occasion, overcame ideological differences and took part in a rich debate that increased the pride of our Parliamentary democracy. For that, I congratulate all MPs, various political parties and their leaders."
"People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS", the Prime Minister said.
He also showered praises on Lok Sabha Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for the smooth functioning of both Houses during discussions and passage of bills and said, "India's Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu as well as Speaker @ombirlakota Ji conducted proceedings of both Houses in an excellent manner, for which they deserve praise from the entire nation."
Prime Minister Modi also made special mention of Home Minister Amit Shah's contribution in ensuring the passage of these bills and appreciated his diligence and commitment.
"Our Home Minister @AmitShah Ji has been continuously working towards ensuring a better life for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. His commitment and diligence is clearly visible in the passage of these Bills. I would like to specially congratulate Amit Bhai!", Prime Minister Modi wrote.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The lower house of parliament also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
(ANI)
J-K free from shackles of vested interest groups, better tomorrow awaits: PM Modi
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:05 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the passage of key bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that the move will bring a better tomorrow for people of the Valley, who, he said, will now be free from the shackles of 'vested interest groups'.