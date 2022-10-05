J-K: Fruit growers in Bandipora share problems of agriculture, horticulture sector with Deputy Commissioner

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): In order to address the issues of fruit growers of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, on Wednesday held an important meeting with all stakeholders, informed Information Department in a statement.

The delegation of growers met DC in the Conference Hall, here and shared several problems and issues faced by the growers and merchants.

The delegation expressed concern over the incurring losses, heavy and extra transportation charges to be paid by the farmers due to the non-availability of fruit mandi in Bandipora.

The delegation apprised DC that growers have to sell their produce either at Sopore or at Srinagar Mandi without having hands-on information about current market rates.

On the occasion growers vehemently demanded the establishment of 'Fruit Mandi' in Bandipora along with the counselling-cum-guidance programmes from the Horticulture department for the upliftment of this sector.



The DC gave a patient hearing to the issues and grievances of the delegation and gave assurances to them that issue of high transportation charges will be taken up with the concerned for its redressal.

He said that Bandipora has 5,800 hectares of Horticulture land and there are nearly 70394 M.tons of production in this sector.

Agriculture and horticulture are the backbones of the economy and this sector, he said is providing livelihood support to the people of Kashmir, he added.

He said, "Government is taking concrete steps to safeguard this sector and district administration will extend every possible support for the betterment of growers."

On-spot directions were issued to the officers of the horticulture department to ensure and establish contact with the growers for quality production and provide guidance to the growers for the introduction of new varieties of cash crops.

The DC directed Tehsildar Bandipora to identify land for the establishment of 'Fruit Mandi' at Convenient place. He assured the delegation that a proper plan will be devised for the establishment of fruit Mandi in Bandipora.

The meeting was attended by the Programme Officer, Mission Poshan Chief (Nodal Officer, Coordination), Mohd Ashraf Hakak, Chief Agriculture officer Bandipora, Chief Horticulture officer, Tehsildar Bandipora and several other officers. (ANI)

