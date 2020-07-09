J-K: Funeral of BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father and brother held in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The funeral of former BJP Leader Wasim Bari, and his father and brother, who succumbed to their injuries after being shot by terrorists, were held in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

Conveying his condolences to the kin of Bari, BJP leader Altaf Thakur said, "It is sad that a young, dynamic, and capable leader was killed by terrorists on Wednesday. Wasim Bari was a leader who always worked for the poor. I think that the terrorists got scared of his popularity; they killed him in frustration of the pressure of police and army as they are eliminating terrorists."

He further questioned the security lapse and said: "Where were the security guards? Why they were not protected? This is a security lapse. The police department should verify this and we demand an answer."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Thursday organised a protest in Jammu over the killing of Wasim and two of his family members last night.

On Wednesday, Wasim, his father, and brother succumbed to their injuries after terrorists fired upon them, said Police.

"In this terror incident BJP leader identified as Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got seriously injured. All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries," read a police release.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the deceased was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of the incident.

Security personnel of Wasim are detained for "negligence" under the police act, Jammu and Kashmir Police added. (ANI)

