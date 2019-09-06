J-K: Girl receives treatment for snakebite at Army Hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A girl has received treatment for a snakebite she suffered two weeks back, by doctors at the Army Hospital here.

The girl's father took her to the Army hospital where the doctors quickly responded and took her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"I got bitten by a snake when I had gone to the park for playing. We rushed to the Army Hospital where we got medicines and received immediate treatment," Yasmeena, the girl said.

The girl's father thanked the hospital medical staff for their prompt action in saving his daughter's life.

"My daughter got bitten by a snake when she went to the park. We went to many hospitals before coming to the Army Hospital. I am very happy that my daughter was treated here in the Army Hospital and I want to thank the entire staff of the hospital and Indian army for their help in this regard," the girl's father said.

Colonel BC Nambiar, Executive officer, Army Hospital Srinagar said that the motive of the army is to remain as allies of the people of Kashmir valley and provide them with healthcare whenever they need it.

"The child was bitten by a poisonous snake. She was brought here 8-9 hours after the snakebite after visiting many hospitals. The complications because of the bite had multiplied due to the lapse of so much time. We had to monitor her at every step. Now she is out of the complications. In another 3 days, she would be completely fine and will be sent home," Nambiar said. (ANI)

