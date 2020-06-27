J-K: Girl suffers bullet injury in ceasefire violation by Pak

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): An 18-year-old girl sustained a bullet injury in the chest in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kerani sector of Poonch district on Friday.

"In a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, an 18-year-old girl sustained a bullet injury in the chest. At the present moment, she is stable in the district hospital. She would be then referred to the Jammu Medical College," Rahul Yadav, District Magistrate, told ANI.

"The best of care and treatment would be provided to her," he said.

One of the doctors informed that the girl is in stable condition and the dressing of the wound has been done.

"The necessary dressing to the wound has been done. At the moment, the patient is stable," the doctor said.

"In the x-ray, it was seen that the bullet is still inside her chest. The surgeon has also seen the girl and blood needs to be arranged for the surgery," the doctor added. (ANI)

