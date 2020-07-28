J-K: GMC Doda gets its first-ever machine for detection of antibodies in COVID-19 samples

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Government Medical College (GMC) of Doda has installed a machine for detection of antibodies in COVID-19 samples.

The machine is called 'Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (USA) Vitros ECI Immunoassay Analyzer' and it can perform around 300 coronavirus tests per day.

This is one such kind of machine installed in Jammu and Kashmir. Head of Department of Biochemistry department, Dr Ashraf Ali Khan said: "The profit of this machine is that anyone can come to us and test themselves for COVID-19. The test will cost between Rs 700-900. This machine can perform around 300 tests per day."

The per million COVID-19 testing rate in the Union Territory (UT) stands at around three-and-a-half times the national average. It is 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country, according to the information shared by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

As many as 156 cases have been reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.



The total number of cases in the UT stands at 17,305, including 7,483 actives cases, 9,517 recoveries and 305 deaths, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said. (ANI)

