J-K Government organises workshop in Srinagar on dealing with human-wildlife conflict

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Department of Wildlife Protection of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday organised a workshop cum awareness program in Dachigam National Park near Srinagar on dealing with situations of human-wildlife conflict.

As the number of incidents of human-wildlife conflicts is increasing not only in far-flung areas of Kashmir Valley but also in the outskirts of Srinagar, the government organised the workshop where experts trained the frontline staff of the wildlife department on how to use tranquilising guns and how to handle Global Positioning System (GPS) to deal with such conflict situations.



For the last few years, wild animals especially Himalayan black bears that come down from upper reaches to the lowlands have been killed. The Himalayan ranges of the Valley are very famous for wildlife diversity.

The population density of black bears has increased in the ranges, leading to a shortage of food for them. Consequently, they are forced to move towards villages in far-flung areas but unfortunately, end up facing brutal behaviour of locals due to a lack of awareness on their part.



Adding to the food shortage, encroachments and deforestation disturb the life of animals especially leopards and black bears. A few months back, three leopards were roaming in the outskirts of Srinagar in Rangreth, Bhagi Mehtab, Chanpora and Rawalpora, forcing the people to stay indoors. Wildlife authorities took quick action, captured the leopards.



Shahid Sultan, a trainee said, "We were given training on how to handle conflict situations after judging the animal's behaviour, how to use tranquilising guns, how to decide on the concentration level of the drugs when using darts and also about the transportation of animals after tranquillisation."

Shabir Ahmad, another trainee said, " We were taught how to locate any spot using Global Positioning System (GPS) and how to use tranquilising guns. Only a few persons knew how to use those guns before the training, now all the participants in the training programme can handle tranquilising guns."



Dr Umar Wildlife Veterinary Expert said, "Our frontline staffs have been trained on the precautions to be taken to safeguard oneself and the wild animal in a conflict situation, Hands-on training was given on how to use tranquilising guns and they were taught on which part of the animal's body to fire a dart, how to transport and release a wild animal."

Altaf Hussain, Wildlife Warden Central Division said, "We organised this workshop in the backdrop of many instances of man-animal conflict in fringe areas. The Veterinary experts took classes on the concentration of drugs to be used when using tranquilisers." (ANI)

