J-K Government organizes awareness camp on welfare schemes of tribals in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): A one-day awareness campaign-cum-workshop on the welfare schemes of tribals was organised at Government College for Women in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir government aimed at the betterment of the Scheduled Tribes.

The state's Department of Tribal Affairs organised the workshop on Tuesday to bridge the gap between the government and the tribal people who are not fully aware of various government schemes.

The awareness program is being attended by a huge number of people including higher government officials of the zonal education officers of the valley.



"We have been directed by the Lieutenant Governor of J-K to conduct these awareness programs to make the citizens aware of the schemes by the Tribal Department," said Javaid Ahmad Parray, Nodal officer of Tribal Affairs.

"In every sector including health, education, power and water supply, road connectivity, skill Upgradation, etc, special emphasis is being given to ensuring the benefits to the tribal communities. The government has already provided 20 ambulances to the health department for the service of the remote areas with ST population and 30 hostels are functioning to ensure that students from the tribal communities can attend higher educational institutions away from home. The aim of the camp is to make people aware of these schemes," he added.

A participant from the camp, Imtiyaz Dar said, "This is a great initiative of the government for the tribals who face grave difficulties during winters in the far-flung areas in Kashmir. Various schemes have been made for the tribals and this camp is necessary for disseminating the welfare schemes to the target citizens."

The awareness campaign began in November last year where the Tribal Affairs Department is conducting the workshop in various schools and colleges in the different districts across J-K. (ANI)

