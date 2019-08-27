J-K Governor Malik not involved in detention, release of Mufti, Omar: Raj Bhavan

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Clarifying that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has nothing to do with the detention and release of People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference Omar Abdullah, the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday said that "such decisions are taken by the local police administration".

"The Governor of Jammu and Kashmir is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local police administration. The governor has had no communication with these leaders," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

This comes after some sections of media reported that Malik has told Abdullah and Mufti, who are presently under detention, that they would be shifted to their residences provided they do not make any statements in the Valley against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.

"It is clarified that this news item is completely false and baseless," it said, condemning the spreading of such incorrect and unverified news.

Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

