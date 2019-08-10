J-K: Governor Malik urges CEO Shailendra Kumar to expedite BDC elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar to expedite the process of electing representatives to the Block Development Council (BDC).

"Referring to the Prime Minister's address to the nation on August 8, 2019, in which he stressed upon early conduct of BDC elections, the governor urged Kumar to expedite the process of electing representatives to the BDCs," said a statement.

The two held a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here earlier today.

In the meeting, the governor emphasised upon the vital importance of strengthening the grass-root level democratic institutions and ensuring people's participation in planning and executing the development of their respective areas.

CEO Kumar also apprised the governor about the ongoing summary revision of the electoral rolls and activities of the State Election Commission for the conduct of elections.

This comes days after the Central government scrapped Article 370, which conferred special status to the state, and passed a bill bifurcating it into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu - Kashmir. (ANI)

