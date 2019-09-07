J-K Governor remembers former CM Sheikh Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday recalled the 'notable contributions' of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah on his death anniversary.

In a message, the Governor remembered Abdullah's contribution to the development of the then state including his efforts for crucial land reforms and establishment of health and education facilities.

Malik said the 'best tribute' to Sheikh Sahib would be to work with a missionary zeal for strengthening J&K's deep-rooted secular traditions and the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, and amity, for ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity. (ANI)

