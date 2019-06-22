J-K Governor reviews overall security situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik chaired the unified headquarters meeting in Srinagar on Friday to review the overall security situation in the State.

The meeting was attended by the top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.

Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

He stressed the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

While reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, Governor stressed upon the security agencies to ensure a secure environment and hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

The 46-day-long Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 1 and would conclude on August 15. ((ANI)