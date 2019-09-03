J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

"Shri Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan", tweeted the official handle of President of India.

The meeting between Governor Malik and President Kovind comes at a time when the daily life is returning to normalcy in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier on August 30, Malik had said that the administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the setting up of Union Territory Ladakh.

"Governor's Administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the UT Ladakh set up with all safeguards including 100 per cent employment security by taking necessary legal measures besides making all-out efforts for ensuring land safeguards like in other states of the country," an official release said.

Last month parliament had abrogated provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

