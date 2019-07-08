J-K: Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday visited the transit camp in Pantha Chowk en route the annual Amarnath Yatra to review food, medical arrangements done for the pilgrims.

"On myself being satisfied, it would not suffice. People should be satisfied and my review of the situation says that the people are satisfied," the Governor said while speaking to the reporters.

"The tourism industry is not affected by security arrangements. In my region of Western UP, there is no complaint against the devotees who go to temples during the pious Shravan month. Here, even if the traffic is blocked for an hour, people start complaining. People should be more tolerant," he added.

"By and large, the devotees are happy with the arrangements put in place and with the Kashmiri people," the Governor said.

"There are arrangements related to food and other basic amenities for the devotees," said a service provider at the camp.

"I really liked coming to Amarnath when I first came here in 1991. From 2001 onwards, I have been coming here continuously. The arrangements here are top-class and the armed forces provide us with security," said a devotee. (ANI)