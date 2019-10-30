J-K Governor's advisor to be relieved as term concludes, says leaving with good memories

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): K Vijay Kumar, one of the five advisors to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that his tenure as an advisor is coming to an end and he is leaving the post with good memories.

Kumar, a 1975 batch officer, was appointed as an advisor to assist Malik in the administration related work in 2018.

Responding to the speculations rife on his 'resignation', Kumar tweeted: "Please have a clarification that my term as Adviser concludes and I carry good memories of my tenure my greetings and good wishes to all - former Governor, my fellow advisors, CS DG and all Secretaries and officials DCPs, SPs and esp SFs."

Kumar further extended good wishes to Army CAPFs and Jammu and Kashmir Police and locals and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for all the support.

"Army CAPFs and in particular Jammu and Kashmir Police and my good wishes to the public. Thank you Honourable PMO India and HMO India for all the support," he tweeted.

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind approved the transfer of Malik to Goa while Girish Chandra Murmu and Radha Krishna Mathur were appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, respectively.

On October 31 (tomorrow), Union Territories (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence. (ANI)

