J-K govt advises Amarnath pilgrims, tourists to curtail stay in Valley

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," the state government said in a security advisory.

Addressing a press conference earlier, commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, "In the last three to four days, we got confirmed intel reports that terrorists are trying to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra. A thorough search was carried out on the routes by a combined team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police."

Dhillon said, "We had achieved major successes. An M-24 American sniper rifle with a telescope and a landmine with Pakistan ordnance factory markings have been recovered. The route of the Amarnath Yatra was sanitised for three days."

Last week, the Union Home Ministry had ordered the deployment of additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces in the state. One company comprises around 100 personnel. (ANI)

