J-K govt approves implementation of Film Policy 2021

Jammu and Kashmir [India], August 27 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir has on Thursday approved the implementation of film policy 2021, informed the government of J-K, the department of information civil secretariat.

According to the department of information, the civil secretariat stated that this policy will include two new intuitions.



"Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC and Film Division shall be formed under the policy", said in a statement.

The film policy is set to benefit local artists including dancers, fashion designers, actors, choreographers, cinematographers, sound recordists, set designers, and others, according to a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

While promoting the scenic beauty of the union territory (UT), the policy envisages providing a platform for the local talent to prove themselves on the national level. (ANI)

