Avtar Singh Field Officer Block Darhal. Photo/ANI

J-K: Govt centres impart handicraft embroidery training for economically weak

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:16 IST

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Handicraft training centres have been imparting training in embroidery work that are providing economically weaker girls in Darhal block here, with means of livelihood.
Speaking to ANI, Avtar Singh Field Officer Block Darhal, said "There are 23 Centres of Handicraft here. " We train 25 girls and we also give them a stipend of Rs 500 per month. After this, we also provide them with loans to help them start their own work. The handicraft department pays for 10 per cent of interest on the loan."
One of the teachers at a training Center said, "Those girls who cannot afford to go to schools, learn handicraft work here. They can start their own work after they get trained here. The training is provided for one year."
A woman Sahita Shehzadi said, "Most girls do not go to school due to poverty. The centres here have given a chance to these girls to train in handicraft work. I request the government to set up more centers here. I am thankful to the handicrafts department." (ANI)

