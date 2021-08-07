J-K govt decides to name government schools after martyrs

R.S. Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday decided to name the government schools in the areas after the martyrs.

"Divisional Commissioner of Jammu has sent a letter to Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts asking them to provide the list of government schools which can be named after the martyrs," said the sources.

Families of martyrs and local people welcomed the decision. The family members of BSF jawan Gurnam Singh who sacrificed his life for the nation in 2016 welcomed this step by the government.



"It is a good decision taken by the government," said Singh's father.

Kulbir Chaudhary, sarpanch of the village said that this step taken by the government will inspire children and they will know about the martyrs of our nation when they go to school.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta while appreciating the step taken by the government said, "A lot of police and army personnel have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during militancy. This step taken to honour them is appreciable."

"We need to remove the signs of slavery from Delhi and other states of the country as well. We have roads named after invaders like Akbar, Babur and Humayun. We need to honour martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad so that our future generations always remember them," he added. (ANI)

