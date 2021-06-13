J-K govt defers 'darbar move' to Srinagar, focuses on e-office project

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to defer the traditional biannual 'darbar move' to Srinagar and has instead implemented the e-office project of digitalising the UT's civil secretariat.

"Every year the capital of the Jammu and Kashmir is shifted to Jammu during winter and to Srinagar during the summer. All the files with officials were physically moved from one capital to another during the darbar move in at least 300 trucks," PK Pole, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir told ANI.

"For the first time, the files have been digitalised and have been put in the e-office mode. The files are now available both at Jammu and Srinagar offices. This is important for the developmental project," Pole stated.

"This process will continue now. When the secretariat was functioning from Jammu, the activities here in Srinagar remained at standstill and vice-versa," he added.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha had earlier indicated the implementation of the eOffice in both the Secretariats.

"As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a surge in the number of COVID cases, the threat it poses to people/ staff on the move and the implementation of eOffice in both the Secretariats, in move offices, it has been decided to defer the Darbar Move this time," said the LG Office tweeted on April 15.

'Darbar move' is the biannual exercise of shifting of administrative office between Jammu and Srinagar. The exercise involves shifting the secretariat and all government offices of Jammu and Kashmir between two cities.

In the months from May to October, all the government offices are housed in Srinagar while in the remaining six months Jammu acts as the capital city. (ANI)