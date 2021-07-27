J-K govt directs hospitals with over 50 beds to set up oxygen generation plant

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday directed all clinical establishments and hospitals having more than 50 beds to set up an oxygen generation plant.



An order undersigned by Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department read, "The Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that all clinical establishments/hospitals situated within the territorial jurisdiction of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir having more than 50 beds shall establish an Oxygen Generation Plant of appropriate capacity for facility of patient care."

As per the media bulletin released on Tuesday, 107 new COVID-19 cases, 183 recoveries were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours. Total cases so far reached 3,20,866 and total recoveries touched 3,15,367. The death toll is at 4375. (ANI)

