J-K govt holds registration camp to improve the lot of artisans, weavers, hawkers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration organised the first registration camp for artisans, weavers and hawkers as part of efforts to improve their economic condition.

Artisans, weavers and hawkers are basic pillars of Kashmiri art and craft. They are a part of the identity of Kashmiri culture and traditions.

Unfortunately, for the last 30 years, this community was not getting the benefits they deserved to keep the art alive. This is also one of the reasons why the community has been facing problems.

To restore the glory of Kashmiri art and uplift the community, the government organised the registration-cum-awareness camp.

The camp was organized by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department at Kashmir Haat Srinagar. Several artisans and heads of associations, belonging to Kashmir art, attended the camp.



With the help of registration cards, the community will be immensely benefited. Earlier, due to some dishonest people, real hawkers and artisans lost their credibility and were not receiving a good response outside Jammu and Kashmir.

With the help of a proper card of registration, issued by the department, the community will get a good response and will be able to sell their products without any problems. It would also help them to earn their livelihood properly.

During the camp, a number of artisans, hawkers, and weavers got their registration cards from Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha, and the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom said that the registration would benefit the community.

Shah said, "The artists are our identity, and it is a must that we take care of them. We also wanted to the ensure quality of goods that the consumer buy. This certification will allow us to do so."

"The hawkers play a great role in promoting the Kashmiri art but have been overlooked for years. With this, they will also get their due recognition," he added.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a shawl seller said, "It will increase our value, and will also ensure that while we get proper prices. The customer will also get a quality product." (ANI)

