J-K: Govt initiates steps to check illegal, unauthorised import and sale of firecrackers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Government has taken steps to check the illegal or unauthorised import and sale of firecrackers/fireworks, said Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting through video-conference on Wednesday on the subject-- steps to be taken regarding illegal or unauthorised import and sale of firecrackers/fireworks. The meeting was attended by all the District Magistrates/Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Additional Secretary to the Government, Dr Arvind Karwani stated.

During the meeting, in the context of non-issuance of any license by the Director-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for import of firecrackers, the need for maintaining close vigil and taking pro-active preventive and enforcement actions to deal with the entry of foreign-made fireworks through improper channels and their sale in the country was emphasised.

"In this context, I am directed to request all the District Magistrates/District SPs to ensure that strict vigil is maintained and all entities associated with the manufacture, stocking and sale of firecrackers are inspected for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and rules," Karwani wrote in a letter to DMs and SSPs.

Cases of illegal stocking/possession/attempted sale of imported firecrackers are detected and dealt with in an exemplary manner and the sale of such illegally imported firecrackers does not take place.

The application of legal provisions with regard to the manufacture, stocking, sale and use of firecrackers in general, are strictly complied with. (ANI)