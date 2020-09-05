J-K Govt issues around 12.44 lakh domicile certificates till Aug 31

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued near about 12.44 lakh domicile certificates across twenty districts of the union territory till August end.

"Jammu and Kashmir government has issued near about 12.44 lakh domicile certificates across twenty districts of the union territory. The certificates issued include 2.86 lakh in Kashmir division and 9.45 lakh in Jammu division," the J-K government said in a release.

As per the figures, a total of 17,18,887 lakh applied for the issuance of the certificate, of which 12,43,996 were issued the domicile till August 31.

Of the total Domicile certificates issued in the UT, over 10.95 lakh were issued to the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders, 0.77 lakh to other residents/children; 0.67 lakh to the students, and 13373 to Kashmir migrants/children.

Of the total 17,18,887 applications received till August end across the UT, over 4.58 lakh are pending, including 3.46 lakh in Jammu division and 0.88 lakh in Kashmir Division.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the union territory was started in the last week of June. (ANI)

