J-K govt launches e-auction portal for saffron

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government has created an e-auction portal 'India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC)' for farmers of Geographical Indications (GI)-tagged 'Kashmir Saffron'.

The aim of this step is to help buyers have access to good quality saffron, sources said.

The centre will help both buyers and sellers in online trading on www.saffroneauctionindia.com and help them avoid middlemen a secure a better price for the produce.

The saffron will now be properly tested by the centre, which will have facilities to dry the product in latest technology vacuums. It will also be properly packed with proper code to avoid manipulation. (ANI)

