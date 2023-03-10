J-K govt makes skill development decentralized to boost digital technology

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government is making skill development more demand-driven and decentralized in its approach with focus on digital technology and industry under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)," an official statement said on Friday.

PMKVY is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) being implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation. The objective of this Skill Certification Scheme is to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.

The training imparted at PMKVY Training Centres (TCs) is aimed to benefit candidates either semi-skilled/unskilled or unemployed above 14 years of age. The training programs are certified and imparted as per the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Besides, hard skills, TCs also impart training in soft skills, entrepreneurship, and financial and digital literacy.



"An official said that the duration of training varies per skill course, ranging between 150 and 600 hours and candidates are provided placement assistance by Training Partners (TPs) upon successful completion of their training courses," the statement said.

"Notably, Skill Hub Initiative' programme was launched in J&K in 40 schools that have been identified and designated as 'skill hubs' in the Union Territory but initially the programme was launched in nine government schools as a pilot project," it said.

The 'Skill Hub Initiative' was part of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) 3.0 and was launched across the country and executed through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The scheme, envisioned by the Union ministries of education, skill development and entrepreneurship, aims to provide NSDC-certified skill courses for out-of-school children and youth and dropouts. (ANI)

