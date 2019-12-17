J-K govt nominates 6 liaison officers for students studying outside UT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has nominated six liaison officers in various states for students studying outside the region to redress their grievance or to ease their difficulty or distress.

The step has been taken to ensure the safety and welfare of the region's students pursuing higher education outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Students studying outside the region have been asked to contact the following:

Rimpy Ohri can be contacted on -- 9419193343, Additional Secretary R.C. Office New Delhi in Bhopal and Jaipur;

Veedushi Kapoor can be contacted on -- 9888918303, Deputy Director Information, New Delhi in NCR, Meerut and Dehradun;

Dr Inderjot Singh can be contacted on -- 9419019175, Manager JK House in Chandigarh;

Sanjay Pandita can be contacted on -- 9419102045, Under Secretary in RC officer New Delhi in Aligarh and Pune;

Vinay Keasar can be contacted on -- 9797581853, I/C Area Marketing Officer Jammu and Kashmir in Bengaluru;

Ashwani Kumar can be contacted on -- 9469238379, 9149827879, I/C Area Marketing Officer Jammu and Kashmir HP and M in Chennai and Hyderabad.

"Further Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvez (0191-2542880/9419400065) and Mohammad Yaseen, Director Colleges Jammu and Kashmir (9469077609) can also be contacted for help and assistance," an official release said.

The liaison officers are in constant touch with the local administration and college administration and the state governments to reach out to the students of the Union Territory.

The students have been advised to use social media cautiously and refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony. They are also advised not to pay heed to rumours and contact aforesaid liaison officers for assistance. (ANI)

