J-K govt offices closed till April 14

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said that all government offices, which are not providing essential services, in the Union Territory will remain closed during the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"All government offices except those providing essential services closed till April 14," Kansal tweeted.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

