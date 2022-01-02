J-K govt orders establishment of five new police stations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday sanctioned the establishment of five new police stations in the union territory.

The new police stations will be set up in Shalteng, Sangam, Khimber, Tengpora and Mouchwa.

"In terms of clause (s) of section 2 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, sanction is hereby accorded to creation of following Police Units: i) Police Station, Shalteng, District Srinagar, ii) Police Station, Sangam, District Srinagar, iii) Police Post, Khimber under the Police Station Zakoora, District Srinagar. iv) Police Post, Tengpora under the Police Station, Batamaloo, District Srinagar. v) Police Post, Mouchwa under the Police Station, Chadoora, District Budgam," the official notification said.



Further, three police posts will be upgraded in Srinagar. These are in the Bemina, Chanapora and Ahmed Nagar areas of Srinagar.

"......up-gradation of i) Police Post, Bemina to Police Station, Bemina, ii) Police Post, Chanapora to Police Station, Chanapora, iii) Police Post, Ahmed Nagar to Police Station, Ahmed Nagar. The territorial jurisdiction of these Police Units shall be notified," the order copy said.

Further, the order also gave a nod for the creation of 310 posts of various ranks namely assistant Sub-inspector, constable and follower. (ANI)





