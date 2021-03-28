J-K govt organises drama festival in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): In a bid to promote theatre in Kashmir, a two-week-long Annual Drama Festival organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAAL) at Tagore Hall in Srinagar concluded on Saturday.

Amid COVID-19, the annual drama festival attracted a good number of art lovers in the Valley. Prominent theatre clubs of the valley participated and artists gave impressive live performances in front of the audience.



The festival was aimed to revive the theatre activities and create awareness among the youth about the importance of Kashmir theatre.

Rasheed Shahnaz, a performing artist said, "Culture academy is conducting the festival. It is a very good initiative. The theatre gave birth to many artists. Theatre aimed to take messages to the society that have a positive social impact. The theatre was different in the old times but the new style of theatre is very good for the youth."





"I am thankful to the culture academy that has given us opportunities repeatedly to take our talent to the people," he added.

Majid Majaz, a visitor at the festival said, "After a long time, I am very glad to be part of this cultural revival. It was a good experience to see that our legacy is still alive."

Dr Iftikar, in-charge of the festival said, "The festival started on March 15 and ended on March 27. 13 plays were part of this theatre festival. Our aim was to give a platform to artists where young folks can work with senior artists. We should work together to ensure theatre survives."



Aabiroo Bashir, a student said, "This is my first experience and it felt very good. The most important thing to be stressed is the cultural revival and impetus the festival gives to the Kashmiri language, such initiatives should be promoted further."

"We students should be given chances to revive our culture. Our culture and language have taken a backstage, it should be pushed to the fore," she added.

Farooq Sheikh, a renowned theatre artist acknowledged the efforts of the organisers of the festival saying, "the academy worked very hard, otherwise this not possible in this Covid stricken time." (ANI)

