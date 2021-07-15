J-K govt organises workshop-cum-awareness program on new industrial policies for tourism stakeholders

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday organised a workshop-cum-awareness program in Srinagar for tourism stakeholders on new industrial policies.

The program was a joint venture of the Department Of Tourism and the Department of Industries and Commerce. Experts from both departments gave PowerPoint presentations regarding new industrial policies 2021-2030.

During the program, participants were briefed on the importance of new industrial policies including registration process for firms, office, hotel, land allotments, expenditure of electricity, water facilities, etc.

Speaking to ANI, Dr GN Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir said, "The new industrial policy which has been introduced by the government includes a lot of incentives for several sectors. The service sector has been given the main focus which includes the tourism sector."





He further said that the aim of the program is to enable stakeholders to utilise the benefits of the incentives in a hassle-free manner so that in the coming days, a good infrastructure is available in the tourism sector, which will boost the influx of tourists.

"People are being told about the available incentives and how they can avail them," he added.

The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to generate employment for thousands of people directly or indirectly. But recently due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions, people from the sector have faced huge losses.

Muneer Qadir, a participant in the workshop said, "Since 2019, the backbone of the tourism industry has been broken financially."

Lauding the initiative, he said, "There is a lot of importance of such programs. They should be held on a regular basis. This workshop is a bold step to resolve our problems. We welcome such an initiative. The best part is that financial assistance is being given to people related to tourism. They are being properly guided as well."

"The workshop was organised so that tourism, which is the main industry here can pick up the pace and attract tourists," said Khurshid Khaleel, Manager Industries and Commerce.

Bilal Ahmad Khan, another participant said, "The program is really good. We have been reeling under the effects of COVID-19. It will help in increasing the knowledge about the industry. I hope everyone will take the benefits being given to them." (ANI)

