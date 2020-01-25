J-K govt renames Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry, Sher-i-Kashmir Medal for Meritorious Service

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government">Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday renamed Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry as Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

It has also renamed Sher-i-Kashmir Medal for Meritorious Service as Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

"Those words "Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Sher-i-Kashmir Medal for Meritorious Service" shall henceforth be read as "Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service," Jammu and Kashmir government">Jammu and Kashmir government said in a release.

Earlier today, as many as 126 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry.

"126 J&K Police personnel are among the awardees of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Police Medal for Gallantry. This includes three President's Police Medals for Gallantry, 105 Police Medals for Gallantry, two President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services and 16 President's Police Medal for Meritorious Services," said Jammu and Kashmir police in a release.

The awards were announced on the eve of 71st Republic Day. (ANI)

