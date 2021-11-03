J-K govt sacks Dy Jail Superintendent, school principal for terror links

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of Deputy Superintendent of Srinagar Jail and the Principal of a government school in Anantnag for active association with terrorist outfits.

Top sources said Feroz Ahmad Lone, Deputy Superintendent of Jails, Jammu and Kashmir Prison Department and Javid Ahmad Shah, Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, Anantnag have been terminated from service for actively working with terrorist outfits.

The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the two employees after the investigation clearly established their terror links.

According to sources, the investigation revealed that DSP Lone, appointed in 2012, hatched a criminal conspiracy with terror commanders to send youths illegally into Pakistan/PoK, so as to give them weapons training and later push them back into Kashmir as active terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and indulge in acts of terrorism. It is learnt that DSP Lone was working for Riyaz Naikoo, the killed HM terrorist.

Investigation revealed that two youth namely Danish Ghulam Lone of Braw Bandina and Sohail Ahmad Bhat were recruited and asked by Riyaz Naikoo to meet his arrested associate and terrorist Ishaq Palla. Danish Ghulam Rasool and Sohail Ahmad Bhat reached Central Jail Srinagar and confirmed their arrival to Ishaq Palla. However, finding inadequate replies to their queries, the jail staff refused to give permission to Danish and Sohail and ordered them to move out of the jail premises.



Following this, Ishaq Palla approached Deputy Superintendent of Jail Feroz Lone who after consulting Ishaq Palla misused his official position and assisted in the issuance of the pass in respect of both Danish and Sohail. Feroz Lone himself went to the reception area and brought both Danish and Sohail inside the prison premises so that Ishaq Palla could meet them. It was in this meeting that a criminal conspiracy was hatched to send Danish and Sohail to PoK for arms training to join terrorist ranks to wage war against the Union of India. Both were arrested before crossing over to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Javid Ahmad was first appointed as a lecturer in 1989 and later became Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Bijbehara, Anantnag.

According to sources, Ahmad has been a hardcore terrorist supporter and ardent sympathizer of Hurriyat and Jamat-e-Islami (JeI). He played a role of an advisor to Hurriyat cadre and JeI working in Bijbehara in 2016 during terrorist Burhan Wani agitation.

As Principal of the government institution, he ensured that Hurriyat hartal calendars were followed in letter and spirit not only in the Government School which he was heading but its subsidiary institutions too. Javid by misusing his official position rather openly, disallowed girl students of his institution to study and participate in physical education and curriculum, citing it against the fundamentals of Islam.

According to sources, Javid Ahmad has been supporting terrorists and motivating the girl students to study Islamic studies in a distorted way with the sole objective to radicalize the girl students and fulfilling his pro-JeI designs. (ANI)

