J-K: Govt school in Rajouri ensuring all facilities to its students, teachers

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): A government school in the Border area of Manjakote Zone in Rajouri district is ensuring to provide every facility to its students and teachers.

The building has been revamped. New infrastructure ranging from classes to parks have been put in place. Teachers are taking extra classes to make up for the loss students suffered during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Earlier, there were issues related to water availability and seating arrangements in the classroom but now things have improved drastically. Earlier we used to sit on the ground in our free time but now we have a different park altogether where can sit on benches during our free time," said Haseena, student.



The school management is also ensuring that teachers who are coming from far-flung areas get proper accommodation near the school so that they don't have to travel regularly.

"It doesn't feel like this is a government school. Things have improved here now it feels like it is a private school. This is the first border area school and I think it's the first school in Rajouri district is giving the facility of staff quarters," said Usha Sharma, Teacher.

As per Parvinder Kumar, Senior Lectrauar, the strength of students in school is increasing due to these changes. "Earlier there were only 250 students, but after instilling a new team and new facilities the strength has gone up to 370. There are hardly any government school where strength is increasing." (ANI)

