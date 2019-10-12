J-K govt seeks options from state service employees on choice of posting in UT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought options from the state service employees on choice of posting to the successor Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Preference has been sought in a circular issued by the General Administration Department on Friday, inviting the attention of Administrative Secretaries towards Section 89 (2) of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

According to the circular, the Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall, by general or special order, determine the successor UT to every person referred to in sub-section one.

The person shall be finally allotted for service, after seeking option from the employees, and the date with effect from which such allotment shall take effect or be deemed to have taken effect.

The state government in a statement wrote, "Provided that even after the allocation has been made, Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir may in order to meet any deficiency in the service, depute officers from one successor territory to the other UT."

According to the statement, while the preference in favour of UT expressed by government servant will be taken into account while allocating a person to a UT, it shall not be obligatory for the government to allocate the employee to the territory of his or her choice.

"It shall be the prerogative of the government to allot or depute the employee in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019," the statement read, adding that the last date for submitting the options shall be October 10. (ANI)

