J-K govt signs MoU with Flipkart to promote handloom, handicraft products

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday signed an MoU with Flipkart to provide an online platform for showcasing and facilitating the local artisans/craftsmen/weavers to reach customers across the globe, said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.



This is an important step towards the promotion of rural economy and to boost the sale of genuine exotic products of Handicrafts and Handloom sector and find new destinations for niche handmade products from Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha tweeted.

"This meaningful initiative will eliminate the role of the middleman to a lesser extent and will benefit the artisans in a way that the proceeds of the sale of their products shall go directly into their accounts," he tweeted. (ANI)

