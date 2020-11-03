J-K govt starts beautification of Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to beautify the Shalimar-Dal Lake water channel which has been in disrepair for the last few years.

The Shalimar Channel is one of the oldest water channels which connects the Shalimar Garden to Dal Lake in Srinagar. This channel once used to flush out the overflowing water from the garden and was also an alternate route for Mughal rulers to enter the world-famous Dal Lake on Shikara.

Over the past few years, the channel was in bad condition since waste material, poly bags and other waste products were thrown into the channel.

Now the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken steps to renovate this channel through lakes and waterways. The J-K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority which initially started cleaning the channel has now begun renovating it.

This renovation is a big relief to the local businesses in the area as it is likely to fuel tourism and bring more business opportunities.



"This is an old area of Srinagar. It has been left dirty for the longest time. Now the J-K administration has helped renovate this place. It's a good step," Sultan Dar, a local resident, told ANI.

"The boats are also being cleaned now. I think it was about time that someone took the initiative to get this place beautified. An excellent step by the government," Ramzan Malik, a local resident, said.

"It will become a beautiful tourist spot and help in the overall economic boost of the valley," Abdul Hamid, a local resident, said.

This renovation is a big step by Government and Lakes and Waterways Development Authority because it will result in more tourists visiting this channel and help in expanding the tourism business in the valley.

"The Shalimar channel was in a very bad state. In two-three months, this place would be decked up as a tourist attraction. The primary aim is to bring tourists back to this place which will eventually generate employment for Kashmiris," Nazir Ahmad, Work Supervisor, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority told ANI. (ANI)

