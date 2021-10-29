J-K govt to name several schools, roads and buildings after those who lost their lives for the nation, eminent personalities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the naming of schools, roads and buildings after those who lost their lives for the nation and eminent personalities under the ongoing "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, in its release, informed, "As a mark of respect and acknowledgment of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified infrastructure will be renamed after those who lost the lives of the nation and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir."



Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India's socio-cultural, political and economic identity. The official journey of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" commenced on March 12, 2021 which starts a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

