J-K govt upgrading Panchayat Ghar at Budgam's Sheikhpora

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government is upgrading the Panchayat ghars of Kashmir valley including the one at Budgam's Sheikpora as part of efforts to empower the rural sector.

The work of concreting the walls and the ground of the Sheikpora Panchayat ghar has already started so that the members have a comfortable place to work from for the development of the people. The government also envisions that the ground can be used for larger public gatherings in the future.



The government officials have been instructed to complete the work at the earliest so that the newly upgraded Panchayat ghar could be used for public work.

The locals of the area appreciate this step of the government since the old building was unsafe due to its old construction. After upgradation, the building will look spacious and the public can use it for their requirements and public meetings.

Mehrajudin Ahmad, a villager said, "The panchayat ghar was in a bad shape earlier. The government has now started working on it, and the condition is improving now. The people who come here for their concerns will do so happily now."

Ishfaq Shah, a villager said, "The government has worked hard on upgrading it. I hope that it is upgraded further such that it gets parking and the interiors improve too. This initiative is of great benefit to us (the people of the village)."

Nuzhat Qureshi, the Assistant Commissioner of Development, Budgam said, "The renovation will ensure that the building of Panchayat ghar is safe. We have also renovated the adjoining playground and the ground opposite to it for overall development."

"Sheikpora Panchayat ghar is strategically located and has a playground right next to it. So it can be used for mass gatherings," she added. (ANI)